NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Country stars Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde will join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall after the death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd.
The mother-daughter duo’s final tour was scheduled to start in September. But Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna Judd announced at a public memorial that she wanted to continue with the tour.
Biden, Gomez lead
talk on mental health
WASHINGTON — Selena Gomez joined first lady Jill Biden and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy at the White House on Wednesday for a conversation about youth mental health.
The singer/actor has been public about her struggles and revealed in 2020 that she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder.
Biden, Murthy and Gomez held a conversation in the East Room with several young people, including a mother and a recent Rutgers college graduate, who shared how they had improved their mental outlook.
Strategies they shared ranged from going through multiple therapists to find one who is right for you to using baking as a way to encourage conversation with others facing similar challenges.
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky welcome baby boy
LOS ANGELES — Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have welcomed a baby boy, according to multiple reports.
The couple, who first revealed her pregnancy with a belly-baring Harlem photo shoot in January, became parents May 13 in Los Angeles, said TMZ, the first to report the birth Thursday based on unnamed sources.
Elton John documentary lands at Disney
Sir Elton John is preparing to say goodbye in fabulous splendor, with the help of a documentary crew and the Walt Disney Co.
Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ said Wednesday that the film, titled “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made His Legend,” will serve as the official feature on John’s life and career. It will culminate with his final North American show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this November.
Oscar-nominated filmmaker R.J. Cutler, who most recently directed the Billie Eilish documentary “Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” is directing the film alongside producer and director David Furnish, who is married to John.