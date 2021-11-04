Iconic western starring Clint Eastwood dubbed
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. — An iconic western starring Clint Eastwood has been dubbed in the Navajo language.
The movie, “A Fistful of Dollars” or “Béeso Dah Yiníłjaa’” in Navajo will be screened for free this month on or near the reservation that extends into Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.
A premiere for the cast and crew is scheduled Nov. 16 at the movie theater in Window Rock, Arizona. Limited seats are available to members of the public who are vaccinated against COVID-19 and consent to a rapid test on site.
The 1964 western is the third major film available in the Navajo language. “Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope” was released in 2013, and “Finding Nemo” came out in 2016 as a way to preserve the Navajo language.
‘Tiger King’ Joe Exotic says he has cancer
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man known as “Tiger King,” who gained fame in a Netflix documentary following his conviction for trying to hire someone to kill an animal rights activist, says he has cancer.
“It is with a sad face that I have to tell you ... that my prostate biopsy’s came back with an aggressive cancer,” Joe Exotic, who is being held at a federal prison in Fort Worth, Texas, wrote on a Twitter post Wednesday.
The blond mullet-wearing former Oklahoma zookeeper, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage, is known for expletive-laden rants on YouTube and a failed 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial campaign.
He was prominently featured in the popular documentary “Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.”
Kobe Bryant’s shoes set for Geneva auction
GENEVA — A diamond bracelet that belonged to Marie Antoinette and a sapphire-and-diamond brooch with matching ear clips that once dangled from a Russian grand duchess are among the items in auctions of jewelry and other collectibles on Tuesday in Geneva.
Also going under the hammer will be a pair of high-top Nike sneakers from the late NBA star Kobe Bryant, the Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard who died in a helicopter crash in California last year.
The blue, white and gold Nike Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 basketball shoes are expected to fetch up to about $38,000 during a sale at Sotheby’s. Bryant wore the sneakers in a March 17, 2004, victory over the L.A. Clippers, according to the auction house.
Paul Newman memoir to come out next year
NEW YORK — A memoir Paul Newman left unpublished will come out next fall.
Publisher Alfred A. Knopf announced Wednesday that the book, untitled, will include Newman’s thoughts on “acting, directing, boyhood, family, fame, Hollywood, Broadway, love, his first marriage, his 50-year marriage to Joanne Woodward, drinking, politics, racing, his ultimate ride to stardom, and aging gracefully.”
Newman, who died in 2008, began the book in the 1980s with the help of screenwriter Stewart Stern, who in turn spoke to dozens of Newman’s friends and associates.
It was recently found in the Connecticut home where Woodward still lives.
Gucci’s star-studded fashion show shines bright in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES — With stars like Gwyneth Paltrow and Serena Williams sitting in the front row, Alessandro Michele’s nostalgic clothing designs inspired by old Hollywood glam shined just as bright during a Gucci fashion show in Los Angeles.
Jared Leto and Macaulay Culkin were among the many models who calmly pranced down the Walk of Fame runway at the Gucci Love Parade on Tuesday night. It was such a splashy spectacle that the event shut down a few blocks of busy Hollywood Boulevard.
That gave the models enough room to strut out of the iconic TCL Chinese Theatre before walking down both sidewalks alongside a star-studded audience that included such popular figures as Salma Hayek, Lizzo, Miley Cyrus, Lindsey Vonn, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union, James Corden, Dapper Dan, Tracee Ellis Ross and Tyler, the Creator.