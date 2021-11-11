Queen Elizabeth II
will attend service
LONDON — Queen Elizabeth II, who has canceled recent public appearances on her doctors’ advice, will attend a national service of remembrance for Britain’s war dead this weekend, Buckingham Palace confirmed Thursday.
The palace said the 95-year-old monarch will watch the somber ceremony at the Cenotaph memorial in London from a balcony, as she has for several years.
The queen spent a night in a London hospital last month after being admitted for tests. On Oct. 29, the palace said she had been told to rest for two weeks.
Elton John receives
prestigious UK award
LONDON — Elton John has no doubt been a member of many exclusive clubs over the decades, but probably nothing quite as exclusive as the one he formally joined on Wednesday.
In an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle, Prince Charles anointed the musician and charity patron as a member of the Order of the Companions of Honour.
It is one of the highest awards that can be bestowed by Charles’ mother, Queen Elizabeth II, to citizens in Britain and across the Commonwealth.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’
charter school to move
LOS ANGELES — Sean “Diddy” Combs’ charter school will relocate to a larger campus in New York City.
The music mogul announced Thursday that Capital Preparatory School will move to the Church of All Saints and School building in the city’s Harlem neighborhood.
The new campus will feature 40 classrooms and offices, a sports room, science labs, a cafeteria, an outdoor communal courtyard, and an area called the “Great Hall” for all school assemblies and performances.
Jury rejects lawsuit
against Jay-Z
NEW YORK — A fragrance company’s lawsuit against rapper Jay-Z over breach of contract claims, and his countersuit against the company, were rejected Wednesday with a jury finding that neither side had proven its claims.
Parlux Fragrances had filed the suit in state Supreme Court in Manhattan in January 2016, saying the rapper had not fulfilled promotional obligations connected to the 2013 launch and campaign for the “Gold Jay-Z” cologne brand.
The rapper filed a countersuit saying Parlux had breached its contract by failing to pay him royalties he was owed.
Dolphin’s illness prompts
aquarium to close
CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Florida aquarium will temporarily close to treat its resident prosthetic-tailed dolphin that starred in the “Dolphin Tale” movies. The famous marine mammal is in critical condition from a suspected infection.
The Clearwater Marine Aquarium said it will shut its doors “to create the best possible environment” for medical staff to treat Winter, a 16-year-old female bottlenose dolphin .
“The dedicated CMA animal care experts are consulting with top animal care and veterinary specialists in the country and exploring all possible options to save Winter’s life,” the aquarium statement said.