Broadway’s ‘Aladdin’ halted by COVID-19
NEW YORK — The hit Broadway show “Aladdin” was canceled Wednesday night when breakthrough COVID-19 cases were reported within the musical’s company, a day after the show reopened following some 18 months of being shuttered due to the pandemic. It was a worrying sign for Broadway’s recovery.
“Through our rigorous testing protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of ‘Aladdin’ at the New Amsterdam Theatre,” the show announced on social media. “Because the wellness and safety of our guests, cast and crew are our top priority, tonight’s performance, Wednesday, Sept. 29 , is canceled.”
It was the first Broadway COVID-19 cancellation since shows resumed with Bruce Springsteen’s concert returning in July and “Pass Over” as the first play to debut in August.
Athlete, group buys ‘Field of Dreams’ site
DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Frank Thomas has found his Field of Dreams.
The Hall of Famer has headed a venture that bought controlling interest in Go the Distance Baseball’s stake of All-Star Ballpark Heaven and the Field of Dreams Movie Site.
The company said Thursday that This is Heaven LLC, a company of the 53-year-old Thomas and Chicago real estate developer Rick Heidner, bought the interests in Go the Distance Baseball owned by the Denise M. Stillman Trust.
Thomas will be chief executive officer and former Chicago White Sox general manager Dan Evans will be chief operating officer.
Newsom writes book about boy with dyslexia
NEW YORK — The latest news about California Gov. Gavin Newsom is more personal, if less dramatic, than the recall effort he easily defeated two weeks ago.
He has written a children’s book.
Philomel Books, an imprint of Penguin Young Readers, announced Thursday that Newsom’s “Ben and Emma’s Big Hit” is scheduled for Dec. 7. Illustrated by Alexandra Thompson, the book draws upon Newsom’s dyslexia in telling of a boy named Ben and his struggles in school. The words will appear in OpenDyslexic font to make it more readable for people with dyslexia.
“Tens of millions of Americans struggle with dyslexia — including me,” Newsom said in a statement. “My dyslexia was particularly difficult when I was a kid. I wondered why my younger sister quickly finished her homework while I struggled. Reading aloud in front of the class filled me with heart-pounding fear and anxiety.
Nick Cannon to pay off HBCU students’ debt
RALEIGH, N.C. — Entertainer Nick Cannon is promising to pay off the loan debt of seven students at historically black colleges, including three in North Carolina, when they graduate.
Cannon hosted students from Saint Augustine’s University, North Carolina A&T State University, Winston-Salem State University and other HBCUs on his nationally syndicated talk show Monday, The News & Observer of Raleigh reported.
They spoke about the adversity they faced and their desire to attend college, particularly an HBCU.
Cannon then told the students their outstanding college debt would be paid off when they graduate through a scholarship in partnership with the United Negro College Fund and the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. He is an alumnus of Howard University, an HBCU in Washington, D.C.
Cleveland Orchestra
to get $50M grant
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Orchestra will receive a $50 million grant from the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, the largest gift in the history of the 103-year-old music organization.
The orchestra said Thursday that $31.5 million will be dedicated to its endowment, the orchestra’s financial foundation and supporting an opera and humanities festival.
Severance Hall, the orchestra’s home since 1931 and named after John L. Severance, will be renamed the Severance Music Center. The orchestra’s performance space will be named the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Concert Hall. The center also includes Reinberger Chamber Hall.
The gift is the largest in the history of the 68-year-old Mandel Foundation.