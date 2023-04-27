Shakespeare story wins ‘winner of winners’ prize
LONDON — An engrossing account of a pivotal year for English history and literature has been named the greatest-ever winner of the U.K.’s leading nonfiction book prize.
James Shapiro’s “1599: A Year in the Life of William Shakespeare” won the Baillie Gifford Prize Winner of Winners award Thursday.
Shapiro, professor of English and comparative literature at Columbia University, was awarded the $31,000 prize at a celebratory dinner in Edinburgh, Scotland.
‘Jackass’ star Margera denies hitting brother
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. — “Jackass” star Bam Margera surrendered to Pennsylvania State Police on Thursday morning for allegedly punching his brother during an altercation four days earlier at their home in the Philadelphia suburbs.
Margera was arraigned and pleaded not guilty, according to his lawyer, Michael van der Veen.
Court records say Margera was released on $50,000 unsecured bail. He may not have any contact with his brother, father or two other people who were in the house at the time, according to his bail conditions. Margera also has to stay away from the house.
CNN’s Bash replaces King on ‘Inside Politics’
NEW YORK — CNN veteran political correspondent Dana Bash will replace John King as host of the network’s “Inside Politics” newscast, which airs at noon on weekdays, the network said Thursday.
Bash will continue as co-anchor with Jake Tapper of the weekend “State of the Union” program.
Rapper dies
in prison stabbing
SOLEDAD, Calif. — Rapper MoneySign Suede has died after he was stabbed in at a prison, authorities and his attorney said.
Jaime Brugada Valdez, 22, of Huntington Park, was found in the shower area of the Correctional Training Facility in Soledad shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, according to a statement from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.
Rapper found guilty
of political conspiracy
WASHINGTON — A Fugees rapper accused in multimillion-dollar political conspiracies spanning two presidencies was convicted Wednesday after a trial that included testimony ranging from actor Leonardo DiCaprio to former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
Prakazrel “Pras” Michel was accused of funneling money from a now-fugitive Malaysian financer through straw donors to Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection campaign, then trying to squelch a Justice Department investigation and influence an extradition case on behalf of China under the Trump administration.
A jury in Washington, D.C., federal court found him guilty of all 10 counts, including conspiracy and acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government.
