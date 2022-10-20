NEW YORK — Joni Mitchell’s return to the stage in August was a surprise, but fans can plan for the next one.
She will perform June 10 at the Gorge Amphitheatre, a venue in Washington state east of Seattle, her friend, singer Brandi Carlile, announced on “The Daily Show” late Wednesday.
Carlile brought Mitchell onstage with her at the Newport Folk Festival in Rhode Island during the summer. The 78-year-old singer has battled back from suffering an aneurysm in 2015 and hadn’t performed a full show in public in two decades.
Mitchell left the experience wanting to be back onstage again, Carlile said.
University to exhibit McCartney photos
TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona announced Thursday that its Center for Creative Photography will host the North American premiere next year of “The Linda McCartney Retrospective,” celebrating her 30-year career as a photographer.
The exhibition will run from Feb. 24 until Aug. 5 and be free to the public, school officials said. They added that the retrospective on her career will also highlight her many ties to Tucson, where she died in 1998 from breast cancer at age 56.
McCartney took up photography as a hobby while attending the University of Arizona in the early 1960s, and many of her earliest photos have Tucson’s Sonoran Desert as a backdrop.
Williams’ memoir
will go out April 25
NEW YORK — Arguably one of the music world’s most articulate and introspective performers, Lucinda Williams has a memoir coming out next spring.
The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter has a deal with Crown for “Don’t Tell Anybody the Secrets I Told You,” scheduled for April 25. Williams, 69, will look back to her wandering childhood, when she lived in 12 places by age 18, and trace her rise in the music business. Her albums include “Sweet Old World,” “Car Wheels on a Gravel Road” and “Down Where the Spirit Meets the Bone.”
According to Crown, Williams “reveals the inspirations for her unforgettable lyrics, including the doomed love affairs with ‘poets on motorcycles’ and the gothic Southern landscapes of the many different towns of her youth, including Macon, Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans.”