Amber Heard is mom
‘on my own terms’
LOS ANGELES — Amber Heard says she has become a mom and did it “on my own terms,” as a single parent.
In an Instagram post, the actor said she welcomed daughter Oonagh Paige Heard on April 8. A photo of Heard with the baby nestled against her accompanied Thursday’s announcement.
“I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way,” Heard said. “I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”
‘Halloween’ comes to Venice
as Curtis gets lifetime award
ROME — The Venice Film Festival is awarding its lifetime achievement award to Jamie Lee Curtis, the actor best known for her decades-long run in the “Halloween” franchise.
Curtis will pick up the Golden Lion Lifetime Achievement on Sept. 8, when the latest installment, “Halloween Kills,” is screened on Venice’s Lido out of competition.
Curtis’ career was launched in 1978 with the now-classic “Halloween.”
Meghan McCain says she’s quitting ‘The View’ in late July
NEW YORK — Meghan McCain, whose outspoken conservative views have frequently led to verbal fireworks and compelling television on ABC’s “The View,” said Thursday that she is quitting the daytime talk show after four years.
McCain, daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, announced on the air that she would leave after the show’s season ends in late July.
“I will be here another month, so if you still want to fight a little more, we have four more weeks,” McCain said.
The 36-year-old commentator is usually the only conservative voice among the cast of five women, and not afraid to mix it up when she disagrees with them. In the past two months, for example, she’s had contentious exchanges with lead host Whoopi Goldberg and frequent foil Joy Behar.