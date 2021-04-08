Netflix gets streaming rights to top Sony films
NEW YORK — Netflix further beefed up its film catalog on Thursday in a multi-year deal that will make it the new streaming home to Sony Pictures’ top releases in the U.S.
Beginning next year, Sony’s new films will exclusively stream domestically on Netflix after theatrical runs. That includes movies in franchises like “Spider-Man,” “Venom” and “Jumanji,” and 2022 releases including “Morbius,” “Where the Crawdads Sing,” “Uncharted” and “Bullet Train.”
The agreement also gives Netflix a first-look option on any films the Culver City, California-based studio elects to send directly to streaming.
Miss America to be crowned in live event
UNCASVILLE, Conn. — The 100th Miss America will be crowned before a live audience at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut following a year of virtual appearances and delayed competitions due to the pandemic, organizers announced Thursday.
“To be standing here today is exciting, especially with what everyone has been through over the course of the last 12 months,” said Mohegan Sun President and General Manager Jeff Hamilton.
Organizers had to postpone the planned 2020 broadcast and competitions until 2021 and extend the reign of the current Miss America, Camille Schrier, for a second year. This year’s event and broadcast are planned for December.
Work due for auction might be a Caravaggio
MADRID — Spanish authorities have slapped an export ban on a painting a day before it was due to be auctioned with a price tag of $1,780, saying it could be a lost work by Italian Baroque master Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio.
The oil-on-canvas work apparently depicts the Biblical passage of the Ecce Homo, in which Jesus Christ is presented to the crowds before being crucified. The 44-by-34-inch piece had been attributed to disciples of José de Ribera, a 17th-century Spanish painter who was fond of Caravaggio’s work.
The painting was taken off the final list of items to be auctioned after Spanish authorities banned its possible export Thursday citing initial evidence that its real author could be the Italian master, Spain’s Ministry of Culture said.
Kemi Alabi wins award from poets academy
NEW YORK — A Chicago-based writer and activist has received the First Book Award from the Academy of American Poets. Kemi Alabi’s “Against Heaven” is scheduled for publication in Spring 2022.
Alabi, chosen for the honor by the acclaimed poet Claudia Rankine, will receive $5,000 and a six-week, all-expenses-paid residency at the Civitella Ranieri Center in Umbria, Italy. The academy will also purchase and distribute thousands of copies of “Against Heaven.”
Rankine said in a statement Thursday that “Against All Heaven” was a virtuosic and multi-layered exploration of “black queer subjectivity.”
Cheyenne Frontier Days to continue this year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The outdoor rodeo Cheyenne Frontier Days will continue as planned this year after being forced to cancel last year during the coronavirus pandemic.
Republican Gov. Mark Gordon and Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins joined Cheyenne Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig on Wednesday during a news conference to make the official announcement, the Wyoming Tribune Eagle reported.
Frontier Days is a rodeo and western festival in July that draws about 200,000 attendees each year. Its website calls it the world’s largest outdoor rodeo which features competing professionals, behind-the-chutes tours, trick riding, a wild-horse race and other activities.