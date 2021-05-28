Emerald senior Ta’Kaira Watson signed Friday to join Denmark Technical College’s women’s basketball program.
“This is a really big day for me,” Watson said. “I never thought I would have the opportunity to sign and go to college somewhere and now its really happening and I can’t believe it.”
Watson will join her Emerald teammate Destiny Collier as the second Lady Viking to sign with the program this year. Watson along with Collier led Emerald to the Class 3A Region 3 championship back in February.
“(Watson) deserves this,” Emerald head coach Merv Rollinson said. “She’s worked hard over the last four years she’s been with me. I knew this was going to happen for back when she first got here, just has a work ethic that is second to none. This is what happens when you work hard and you know do the things you need to do to get better.”
Rollinson said that he knew when Watson was a freshman that she could play collegiate basketball.
“She came in and played heavy minutes for us,” Rollinson said. “She knew then that she had to fight to get playing time, but instead of shying away from it, she put up that fight. Just seeing a freshman that was coming in and willing to work hard, (gave) me the inkling that she would be at this point.”
Watson celebrated her signing with her family, including a picture of her grandmother Eleanor Wright who recently passed away.
“I just wish she was here to see this,” Watson said. “She was a big (influence) on me.”