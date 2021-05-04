Emerald’s Harrison wins region in discus
The three-star defensive tackle, according to 247sports.com, placed first in discuss with a throw of 140 feet during the Class 3A Region 3 championship on Saturday. Junior Brooklyn Riddle finished in first for the girls with a throw of 105 feet.
GHS finishes 3rd at region tournament
The Eagles were led by Trace Meredith who shot a 39. Also competing for the team were Landen Still (43), Elliott Kinney (45), Jaelan Fisher (45), and Cameron Addis (46). The tournament was originally scheduled for 18 holes but the weather only allowed the field to complete 9 holes. Greenwood will travel to Fort Mill Golf Club next Monday to compete for a spot in the State Championship.
LU volleyball coach Ashley White resigns
Lander head volleyball coach Ashley White has resigned from her position, Lander athletics director Brian Reese announced today.
“I would like to thank Coach White for all of her hard work and dedication she has put into the volleyball program,” Reese said. “We appreciate all she has done for Bearcat volleyball over the past nine years and wish her the best in all of her future endeavors.”
While at Lander, White led the Bearcats to 160 wins, three NCAA Tournament appearances, and three Peach Belt Conference Tournament semifinals. Lander won at least 20 matches in five of the last seven seasons. 12 student-athletes have received all-PBC honors under White’s watch including three PBC Freshmen of the Year, a Defensive Specialist of the Year, and a two-time Setter of the Year.
PC men’s tennis faces UNC in NCAA opener
The Big South Champion Presbyterian College men’s tennis team found out Monday night that it will face North Carolina in the NCAA Tournament which marks the Blue Hose second all-time appearance in the NCAA Tournament since the Blue Hose moved to DI.
The Blue Hose will face regional host and No. 6 seed North Carolina on Saturday who went 19-3 overall with a 9-2 league record in ACC play this season. Joining PC and UNC in Chapel Hill will be Navy and Oklahoma State, who will faceoff in a first-round match on Saturday as well with first serve set for 10 a.m. The winners of the respective Saturday matches will play in the second round on Sunday at 1 p.m.
Presbyterian finished the year with an 11-6 overall record, including a 2-3 mark in the Big South, and earned the Big South Championship with a 4-3 victory over Radford on April 17. The win marked the second tournament title in PC’s program history with the first occurring in 2017. That year, the Blue Hose went onto face Texas in the NCAA Tournament.
Bobby Unser, 87, Indy 500 champ, dies
Bobby Unser, who began racing jalopies in New Mexico and went on to become a beloved figure across racing and part of the only pair of brothers to win “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” died Sunday at 87. He died at his home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, of natural causes, Indianapolis Motor Speedway said.
“There simply was no one quite like Bobby Unser,” said Roger Penske, now the speedway owner. “Beyond his many wins and accomplishments, Bobby was a true racer that raised the performance of everyone around him. He was also one of the most colorful characters in motorsports.”
Unser is survived by his wife, Lisa; sons Bobby Jr. and Robby; and daughters Cindy and Jeri.