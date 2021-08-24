With lightning in the area, Emerald had to pause its first game of the season for 20 minutes to make sure the storm was out of the area and it was safe to play a football game. In the first game of his junior season, Viking junior Ean Ryans caught lighting in a bottle, scoring three touchdowns en route to Emerald’s blowout win against Ninety Six.
Because of his performance, Ryans is the Week 1 Index-Journal Player of the Week.
“It was surreal. It was a night that I didn’t expect to come out and [score] three touchdowns,” Ryans said. “It all starts with the team and it started with Jaylen [Foster] making some runs and blocks, JT [Turner] making blocks and the whole team just making blocks.”
After a three-and-out to start the game, Ryans appeared to make his first impact on the game. He, along with fellow junior Dawson Sieburg, was set up to return the Ninety Six punt. The ball was kicked to Sieburg, but because of a fair catch interference, the ball bounced to Ryans, who scooped it up around the 45-yard line, sprinted down the right sideline and scored a touchdown. The touchdown was called back due to the fair catch, but nonetheless, it lit a spark for the Vikings.
He finished the first half with 12 yards of offense, but to start the second half, Ryans showed his electric ability again, starting the second half with an 82-yard kick return.
Ryans also scored on the next two Emerald offensive series, scoring on runs of 12 and 58 yards.
“It’s kind of big. It’s a way to make a first impression all throughout the Lakelands and in the region,” Ryans said.
Of his four carries, only one of his four carries was shorter than 10 yards.
After the game on Friday, coach Tad Dubose said Ryans “could float.” Ryans proved his coach right, finishing with 88 rushing yards on four carries and two rushing touchdowns. He nearly eclipsed 200 total yards, finishing with 170 yards and four touchdowns.
“The Good Lord blesses people with some fast-twitch muscle fibers, and he’s one of them,” Dubose said. “The other night, he was fortunate to get loose a couple of times. I’m glad he’s on our side. Hopefully, he can get loose a couple more times this year.”
Ryans is one of the key leaders on both sides of the ball on the Emerald roster in 2021. According to Dubose, he’s not a vocal leader, but he shows the other players how to play at a high level.
“Ean is a good football player but he is an even better person,” Dubose said. “He’s a good leader for us. He’s a silent leader, he’s not a big raw-raw person, he just does his thing. He does things at a high level and that’s the type of leadership that young people can look at, because he’s not really vocal but he does everything he can to the best of his ability. He’ll reap the benefits from that.”