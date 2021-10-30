UNION — It was a tough way to end what started as a promising season.
After winning its first region game, Emerald dropped its next four region games, including its 44-20 loss to Union County on Friday that knocked the Vikings out of the playoffs for the third consecutive season.
“The kids tried hard,” coach Tad Dubose said. “My hat is off to them. I hate it for our seniors. As the year started, we had a lot of hopes and dreams. The kids tried hard tonight, and I can’t thank them enough for their effort. I just hate the way things ended for our seniors.”.”
For most of the season, the Vikings defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as broken tackles and wrong angles against skill players have commonly led to long plays or long touchdowns. That struggle continued in Union, as the Yellow Jackets scored on their second play from scrimmage, a 64-yard pass. Late in the opening quarter, they also scored on a 47-yard pass.
To the Vikings credit, they were able to keep pace, as the score was 14-12 early in the second quarter. Emerald capped off a 13-play drive that stated with 97 seconds left in the first, with a three-yard touchdown run by Jaylen Foster to give the Vikings a chance to tie the game.
Even though the offense was maintaining drives, the Vikings found themselves down eight at halftime. They had scored three touchdowns, but a missed point after and a failed two-point conversion put them behind. Overall, Emerald tallied 254 rushing yards in the first half.
The problem was, the Vikings were down a possession starting the second half, and an interception deep in Union County, led to another Yellow Jacket touchdown.
“We have a hard time stopping people that have speed. That puts a lot of pressure on our offense at times, and you could see that in the second half,” Dubose said. “It felt like every time we get the ball, they have to drive and score. You make a mistake here and there and it’s just magnified, and that adds more pressure to them.”
Emerald finished with just 57 rushing yards in the second half and just 84 yards overall in the final two quarters of play.
In his final message to the 2021 team, Dubose talked about getting bigger, faster and stronger physically and mentally in the offseason.
“One thing I can go ahead and tell you is our kids don’t quit. Our kids are going to fight and try hard,” Dubose said. “As their head coach, I can’t love and appreciate them enough. They give us everything they have. We play in a tough region, and there’s some fine athletes on the other sideline. We’ll do everything we can do during the offseason, tweak our schemes and get better.
“We have a good group of young kids coming. We’ll just move forward and try to get bigger, faster and stronger.”
GAME SUMMARY
Emerald 6 14 0 0 — 20
Union County 14 14 7 9 — 44
FIRST QUARTER
U — Kevon Hughes 64 pass from Bryson Hunter (Mason Henderson kick)
E — Edrekus Tolen 2 run (kick fail)
U — Hughes 47 pass from Hunter (Henderson kick)
SECOND QUARTER
E— Jaylen Foster 3 run (run fail)
U — Evan Threadgill1 run (Henderson kick)
E — Foster 10 run (Foster run)
U — Hughes 67 pass from Ben Black (Henderson kick)
THIRD QUARTER
U — Hughes 25 pass from Black (Henderson kick)
FOURTH QUARTER
U — Will Turner 9 pass from Hughes (kick fail)
U — Henderson 22 kick
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — E: AJ Anderson 16-124, Edrekus Tolen 27-91, Jaylen Foster 13-96
Passing — E: Edrekus Tolen 1-5-1-27
Receiving — E: Osric Irvin 1-22
Records: Emerald 2-8 (1-4), Union County 1-7 (1-4).