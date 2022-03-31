Incumbent Dolly Franklin is running unopposed in the nonpartisan District 1 McCormick Town Council election.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Franklin, who has been on council for almost 19 years, said the town has suffered over the past few years — and she wants to help it recover.
“There are a lot of things our town needs,” Franklin said. “It’s a small town, but there’s so much we need. And, hopefully, the council can get it done.”
Franklin said the COVID pandemic’s effect on the job market is one major blow.
“Right now, it’s hard everywhere,” Franklin said. “With everything that’s been going on, everything just hasn’t been the same and never will be. McCormick is a small town and has an awful lot to offer, but we need a lot, too. We need industry in McCormick — in the town and the county.”
She said attracting industry is a big priority.
“There are not a lot of jobs for here that the people can apply for or have,” Franklin said. “That is the main thing: getting some type of industry here for the people where they don’t have to go out of town to work; but also for the people to be hired from the town.”
One of the projects council is working on involves honoring veterans at with bricks people can buy to put a veteran’s name on at the MACK park.
Franklin said having overnight accommodations in McCormick would help tourism.
“There is only one place that people can stay overnight,” she said. “It would be nice to have a place to accommodate overnight stays. Of course, we do have parks and people with campers. But it’s not like a place where you can stay overnight that’s close by, like for the Masters (golf tournament). Maybe it could draw some people.”
Franklin said skyrocketing energy costs also have been hurting residents.
“We’ve had some issues just lately with CPW and the electricity” she said. “It’s like COVID, and all that’s going on with their jobs. It’s just been a lot, and the bill — not this past month but the month before — was outrageous.
“I don’t know what the problem was. We buy our power from another company. With the rates that everybody had this last time, it was a burden.”
She said “the electric bills around here have always been expensive.”
“I think it’s because we have to buy from another electricity company,” Franklin said. “Things are getting so expensive, I just don’t see how it’s going to turn around. The people cannot handle these big bills that came out. There was an outrage with it. I know that month was cold, but it’s never done that. It just seems like everything is going up — food, electricity, gas. There’s just so much going on, but that was a shock to the people when they got that bill.”
Franklin said the community is “getting older.”
“There are a lot of elderly people here,” Franklin said. “We don’t have a whole lot of the younger people. There are people moving in, but it’s in Savannah Lakes or they are building out there. So, the town is trying to grow. I’ve lived here all my life and I’ve seen a lot of changes. There were good changes.”
She hopes for better things for McCormick’s future.