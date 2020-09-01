Edward ‘Pete’ Williams
CALHOUN FALLS — Edward Eugene “Pete” Williams Jr., 84, resident of 724 Kershaw St., widower of the late Barbara Jean Williams, passed away peacefully Sunday Aug. 30, 2020 at Hospice of the Piedmont in Greenwood, SC.
Born in Greenwood, SC, he was a son of the late Edward Eugene Williams, Sr. and Grace Prudance Simpson Williams.
Pete formerly worked for Ben Jones Construction Company for over 20 years. He retired from The Abbeville County Prison Farm as a guard. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and for 25 years as a member of the National Guard. He was also a member of Westside Baptist Church.
Survivors include: his daughters Kathy Lynn Dailey of Franklin, Georgia and Kimberly Ann Welsh (Mike) of Woodstock, Georgia; a sister Margaret Ann Mauldin of Abbeville, SC; five grandchildren Jamie Dailey, Brandis Turner, Haley Welsh Hamilton, Jake Welsh and Brooke Welsh as well as four great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Geraldine (Jerrie) Ware Williams, a daughter Pamela Jean Williams.
Pete was an avid fisherman. He loved watching all sports, but especially his college football games. His daily routine of visiting with friends and family brought him great joy.
Funeral services will be conducted Thursday Sept. 3, 2020 at 3 p.m. at Chandler-Jackson Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. James Long officiating with Full Military Honors. The burial will be held at a later date.
The family will receive friends Thursday afternoon from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home social distancing will be followed.
Memorials in memory of Pete may be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, 1349 W. Peachtree St. NE, Suite 1800, Atlanta, Georgia 30309.
