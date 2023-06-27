Dylan Blake Taylor Wanda Rinker Jun 27, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Dylan Blake Taylor Dylan Blake Taylor, 22, of Greenwood, died Friday, June 23, 2022, in Bradley, SC. Arrangements are being handled by Harris Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Abbeville. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ethnology Religion Business E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Most read stories Her name is Mud: Horse community bands together to reunite missing mare with owner Man arrested in 2 shooting fatalities at Abbeville apartments Greenwood 18 year old faces armed robbery charge Man, woman charged with assault Charges updated for teen SLED says Greenwood cops traded shots with Countybank Foundation donates to Community Initiatives Wang completes laboratory fellowship at GGC Ninety Six High School Class of 1958 celebrates reunion PTC program director receives FFA honorary state degree GGC’s Steet awarded grant to study drug response in rare disease State Transport Police welcomes officers in graduation ceremony Attendees chosen for the 75th American Legion Auxiliary Palmetto Girls State PTC spring graduates honored for academic excellence