NEW YORK — Pinch-hitter Brandon Drury delivered a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and right fielder Michael Conforto threw out a runner at the plate in the ninth to preserve the New York Mets’ 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday night.
The first-place Mets have maintained their five-game lead on the third-place Braves in the NL East by splitting the first four games of the five-game series.
Drury, batting for reliever Trevor May, hit Max Fried’s 1-0 pitch into the left field seats for his fourth pinch-hit homer of the season, tying him for the major league lead with the Braves’ Pablo Sandoval.
May (4-2) struck out two in a perfect seventh. Aaron Loup allowed two hits in the eighth before Jeurys Familia escaped the jam by striking out Austin Riley and retiring Dansby Swanson on a grounder.
Atlanta almost tied it in the ninth, when Edwin Díaz allowed a leadoff double to Abraham Almonte and a one-out single to right by pinch-hitter Ehire Adrianza. Third base coach Ron Washington waved home Almonte, who was tagged out by catcher James McCann after taking a perfect throw from Conforto on the fly.
Díaz then got Sandoval to fly out for his 23rd save.
Mets right-hander Tylor Megill, pitching on his 26th birthday, carried a shutout into the sixth before Riley’s one-out homer — the third in the last two games for the Braves’ third baseman — ended his night. Megill gave up five hits and one walk while striking out six in lowering his ERA to 2.04, the second-lowest mark for a Mets rookie through seven starts behind only Nolan Ryan (1.99).
Megill also scored the Mets’ first run in the third, when he kept the inning alive with a two-out single — the second straight game in which he’s singled. Brandon Nimmo walked and Pete Alonso singled before Jeff McNeil drove home Megill with a single. The hit extended McNeil’s hitting streak to a career-high 15 games.
McNeil finished 2 for 4 and is batting .396 with 13 RBIs during the streak.
Fried (7-7) took the hard-luck loss after giving up two runs on five hits and two walks with nine strikeouts in seven innings.
Ozzie Albies had two hits for the Braves.