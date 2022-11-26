Doris Brooks Nov 26, 2022 54 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ABBEVILLE — Doris Brooks, 66, of 1381 Secession Street Extension, Abbeville, SC, passed on Saturday, November 26, 2022 at her home. Service is entrusted to Richie Funeral Home, Inc. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. EARN some extra cash.... Deliver a NEWSPAPER ROUTE for the • Early morning hours weekdays & Saturdays • Finish early and enjoy the rest of your day Newspaper routes available in • Greenwood / Ninety-Six / Callison Applicants must have a valid SC drivers license and adequate automobile liability insurance. Qualified applicants submit here: General Application ________________________________________________ Lakelands High School Football Full coverage Most read stories Greenwood County chase ends in two arrests Judge denies bond for school employee accused of child exploitation Mother says Byrd abused her child Police: Suspected drug trafficker nabbed after vehicle chase Law enforcement seeks help in finding missing man Luker presented with original minutes Gambrell visits DAR Long Cane Chapter of National Society DAR meets at library Craft Sale at the Uptown Market Greenwood Food Bank Senior Day Lander hosts Healthcare Recruitment Fair Duke Energy awards grant to Food Bank Thanksgiving for Lander students featured elaborate meals, traditions