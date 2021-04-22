DEAR ABBY: I am a 34-year-old woman. I live in a ground floor unit in an apartment complex with my terrier-collie mix, who is a very good judge of character.
An elderly neighbor has a habit of walking his German shepherd by my unit. My dog does not like the man and barks ferociously every time he hears them. What unsettles me is that something seems off about him, and his behavior is becoming intrusive.
The couple of times he has seen me outside, he has asked me if I live “all alone” or comments that he “hasn’t seen my boyfriend around in a long time.” He peers into my window when he walks and lingers, despite my growling and snarling dog. I tried closing the blinds, but now he comes to my door and knocks. I haven’t answered because he makes me feel unsafe.
I want to confront him, but I’m not sure what to say. It’s also happening right in front of the building I live in, which makes me nervous. What should I do? — WARY IN WASHINGTON
DEAR WARY: The person you describe may be more lonely — or nosy — than dangerous. You can’t stop someone from walking his dog past your front door if that is where the exit is located. Talk to your other neighbors and ask if he has a history of doing this with them.
If he knocks on your door again, tell him you are busy and don’t like being disturbed and to stop doing it. If he asks any more personal questions or comments again about your boyfriend’s absence, tell him your social life is none of his business. If it will make you feel more secure, install security cameras in your apartment, and if you catch him peering into your windows again, tell him you have him on camera and you will report him not only to building management but also the police.
DEAR ABBY: I’m a middle-aged woman needing to know what to do. I have family members who say if I weren’t around, things would be a lot better. I was told from the beginning that I was a “mistake.” I am wondering, should I stay hurt with them for saying these things, or should I let it go?
They are always saying I will never amount to anything. When I say something to them about the way they make me feel, they tell me to be quiet and mind my own business. Should I tell them how I feel or what? — DEVALUED IN THE SOUTH
DEAR DEVALUED: A family member (!) who would say something so cruel as what you have described is someone you should avoid contact with, if possible. It’s very important that you spend time with people — other family members or friends — who help you to feel BETTER about yourself rather than worse.
Should you tell these family members how you feel? Ordinarily, I would say yes. However, because you have already done that, I don’t think it would enlighten them. Believe me, you have my sympathy because these relatives are toxic.
DEAR ABBY: My daughter was accepted at a college of her choice in Pennsylvania that offered loads of grant money. Our out-of-pocket is about $6,000 if she gets a Stafford loan or works this summer to help with the $4,500 that would be the loan. My husband is insisting on a community college, which she doesn’t want to attend. He constantly cites the fact that our house is in foreclosure and that he owes money to the IRS for his business, which is why things can’t be.
I think our children should be able to do things if they’re workable. I encouraged them all through school to do their best and follow their dreams. My husband offered no assistance with homework or anything else. Any compliments they got for extracurricular involvement and excellent grades, he’d always say it was because of me — and rightly so, but it was also them.
Incidentally, our firstborn wanted to go to a particular college, but his father convinced him to go to the community college by promising he’d pay for it and get him a car. He never even taught the poor kid to drive. I offered professional driving lessons, but my son declined.
Now my husband is using the same tactics on my daughter. Should I send her to follow her dreams against his wishes? You can’t stifle them forever. — ENCOURAGING MOM IN NEW YORK
DEAR MOM: With the house in foreclosure and money owed to the IRS, your husband is right to be concerned. Sometimes the best-laid plans go awry because of circumstances beyond our control, specifically the volatile economic climate we have been experiencing.
That said, I think you may be overdue to have a frank talk with your daughter about what she may have to do in order to supplement the grants being offered by the college of her choice. If she is willing to work over the summer and possibly beyond — and considers taking out a student loan of her own — she should be given the chance to live her dream.