Jeff Bohnertand his dog Abby are seen just days after cavers found Abby inside a cave not far from her home in Perryville, Mo.

 Associated Press

Jeff Bohnert had all but given up on seeing his poodle-hound mix again after she went missing in early June. Two months later, he got a text from a neighbor: People exploring a nearby cave found a dog. Could it be Abby?

Bohnert doubted it, but still curious, he went to the cave site near his rural Missouri home. That’s when he saw the picture one of the rescuers took.