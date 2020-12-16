While your donation of a lightly used (and loved) dining room table and chairs to charity may seem like a generous gift, there's a reason why many won't take it: They simply don't have the storage or floor space for it. Furniture is bulky and heavy, and it's one of the top items to fill landfills. While some charities will take furniture, it's best to try to use a furniture resale site near you to find a home for your old pieces. You can make money, and some even offer "white glove" pickup and delivery to make it as easy as possible.
— Danny Seo