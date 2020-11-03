Shelby Dominick Reed has won Greenwood County School District 50 seat 9, garnering 67.8% of the vote according to unofficial tallies. Reed beat John Russell Shaw II in the race to claim the seat left vacant by Lee Vartanian’s departure from the district in April.
Reed brings more than 20 years of experience in education.
“Running for school board is about being a part of a team of leaders who are willing to think creatively and investigate new ways of teaching and learning,” she said.
In these uncertain times, Reed said she appreciates the support from the community and votes for the Seat 9 position.