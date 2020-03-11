Diana Pet Food (DPF) announced Tim Lonc joined the company on Jan. 21 and will serve as the General Manager for North America. He will be based in Hodges.
Prior to Diana Pet Food, he worked for Cargill for 18 years. Tim began his career in Canada managing business development and operations. He then managed a subsidiary in Brazil for 5 years. Following that, he served as the Commercial and R&D Director in Thailand. His last position within the group was in the USA as the R&D and Innovation Vice President.
In addition to their recent change in leadership, Diana Pet Food North America has made progress in the last couple of years in the way of environmental and sustainable practices.
One of Diana Pet Food’s (DPF) Core Competencies concerns Integrity and Sustainable Acting, and the DPF Team would like to share what has been completed in the last few years with regards to Environmental Compliance.
DPF made significant investments and improvements to their Wastewater Treatment Facility in 2018 and year to date. DPF invested in a Gas Energy Mixing (GEM) system to treat the influent wastewater. This system has a reduced environmental impact in comparison to Dissolved Air Flotation (DAF) technologies; for example, greater chemical efficiency and lower energy consumption. Chemical bulk tanks were installed for safe handling and efficiency, in addition to a larger equalization tank for greater capacity. By working and communicating closely with local regulatory authorities, DPF is committed to environmental compliance and stewardship.
Finally, Diana Pet Food is proud to be more involved in and around the community. The company taken part in a number of sponsorships and events and strives to continue to build trust and work towards positive initiatives for the future. For example, DPF supports The Arts Center of Greenwood, Self Regional Healthcare Foundation, Meg’s House, United Way, and many more.
However, a key focus for us is our support and partnership with the Humane Society of Greenwood. This comes naturally as we are passionate about improving pets’ overall health and wellbeing.