D’Arnaud extends contract with Braves
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves have agreed to an $8 million contract extension with catcher Travis d’Arnaud that ensures his return in 2023, as well as a club option that could extend the deal for a second season.
D’Arnaud recently rejoined the first-place Braves after missing more than three months with a thumb injury. The deal announced Friday includes an $8 million club option for 2024 with no buyout.
Harsin tests positive for COVID-19
AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn football coach Bryan Harsin said Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is isolating at home.
Harsin said in a statement that he tested positive on Thursday but wasn’t experiencing symptoms. The first-year Tigers coach said he will participate remotely in meetings and practices. Assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding, who works with linebackers, will take over as interim coach for in-person duties.
‘High-risk’ school sports will need vaccine in NYC
NEW YORK — New York City’s public schools will require COVID-19 vaccinations for student-athletes and coaches participating in “high-risk” sports including football, volleyball, basketball, wrestling, lacrosse, rugby and bowling, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday.
The students and coaches will have to get at least one dose before the start of competitive play, de Blasio said on radio station WNYC.
Judge tells prison to take Nassar’s money
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A judge ordered the government to take money from the prison account of a former Michigan sports doctor who owes about $58,000 to victims of his child pornography crimes.
Larry Nassar has received about $13,000 in deposits since 2018, including $2,000 in federal stimulus checks, but has paid only $300 toward court-ordered financial penalties and nothing to his victims, prosecutors said.
Chelsea’s Pulisic tests positive for virus
LONDON — Chelsea winger Christian Pulisic has tested positive for COVID-19 less than two weeks before United States players begin reporting for camp ahead of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said Friday that the 22-year-old American had tested positive and was in self-isolation, ruling him out of Sunday’s game against Arsenal.
MLB to end partnership with Topps trading cards
Major League Baseball is ending a 70-year relationship with trading card company Topps after signing a new partnership with a rival company.
The loss of the MLB partnership immediately scuttled a deal announced earlier this year that would have made Topps a publicly traded company.
Álvarez to fight Plant on Nov. 6
LOS ANGELES — Saul “Canelo” Álvarez has agreed to face unbeaten Caleb Plant on Nov. 6 in Las Vegas in a bid to become the undisputed super middleweight world champion.
Álvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs) and Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) announced their showdown Thursday.
6 Kentucky players plead not guilty
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Six Kentucky football players charged with first-degree burglary pleaded not guilty on Friday, with a judge scheduling a preliminary hearing for Wednesday in a case stemming from a March 6 incident at a private party.
Wildcat players Reuben Adams, Robert McClain, Andru Phillips, Earnest Sanders IV, Devito Tisdale and Joel Williams are charged with burglary.
Tisdale also faces a charge of first-degree wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing a gun at one of the victims.
Nadal out of US Open, ends season
MADRID — The U.S. Open lost some more star power Friday — Rafael Nadal is gone, undone by a chronic foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.