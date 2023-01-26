Van Gogh Dispute

Visitors file past the Van Gogh painting “Une Liseuse De Romans,” also known as “The Novel Reader,” on Jan. 11 during the Van Gogh in America exhibit at the Detroit Institute of Arts in Detroit.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

DETROIT — A federal appeals court has ordered a Detroit museum to hold onto an 1888 painting by Vincent van Gogh amid a Brazilian collector’s dispute with the museum over the painting.

Wednesday’s order from the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati comes days after U.S. District Judge George Caram Steeh in Detroit dismissed a lawsuit filed by collector Gustavo Soter’s art brokerage company, The Detroit News reported.

