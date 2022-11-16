Council race in Michigan town settled by two pieces of paper Associated Press Nov 16, 2022 59 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Timeen Adair, right, won a seat on the city council in Rogers City, Mich., after a 616-616 tie with Brittany VanderWall. Associated Press Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERS CITY, Mich. — The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie.The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said “elected.”Brittany VanderWall’s paper said “not elected.” There were hugs by the pair Monday — and no hard feelings, The Alpena News reported.“I told people, either way, Rogers City wins,” VanderWall said before the drawing.Adair said the Election Day tie meant the northern Michigan town, population 2,800, should be satisfied with both candidates.“The people have spoken, and they said, ‘Eh, either one,’” Adair said.VanderWall is already looking ahead to the next election.“Congrats,” she told Adair. “Do good work. I’ll see you in two years.” Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. EARN some extra cash.... Deliver a NEWSPAPER ROUTE for the • Early morning hours weekdays & Saturdays • Finish early and enjoy the rest of your day Newspaper routes available in • Greenwood / Ninety-Six / Callison Applicants must have a valid SC drivers license and adequate automobile liability insurance. Qualified applicants submit here: General Application ________________________________________________ Lakelands High School Football Full coverage Most read stories Police: Teen charged in morning shooting was out on bond Greenwood police investigate shooting; no injuries reported Lawsuit: Teammate sexually assaulted Greenwood Paralympian Greenwood man faces assault, kidnapping charges Abbeville residents want to see neighborhood get safer Robert E Lee UDC 146 celebrates their 125th birthday Lander speaker addresses subject of freaks Lander celebrates achievements, dreams of scholarship donors, students Bare Necessities Food Pantry at Lander gets another boost from Music for Meals Countybank Ranked Top SBA 7(a) South Carolina-based Lender AAMC receives funding for outreach vehicle Richardson makes return to Lander Gathering of a neighborhood