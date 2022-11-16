Odd

Timeen Adair, right, won a seat on the city council in Rogers City, Mich., after a 616-616 tie with Brittany VanderWall.

 Associated Press

ROGERS CITY, Mich. — The election to fill a city council seat in a Michigan town was settled by drawing two pieces of paper from a bowl, days after a 616-616 tie.

The new council member in Rogers City: Timeen Adair, whose paper said “elected.”