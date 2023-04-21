Correction Bob Simmonds Apr 21, 2023 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save In a headline written by Bob Simmonds on page 5A of Friday’s paper, the location of an April 11 shooting was incorrect. The shooting took place on Joe Louis Boulevard.The Index-Journal regrets the error. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Publishing The Press E-EDITION Index-Journal e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. EARN some extra cash.... Deliver a NEWSPAPER ROUTE for the • 4 Nights/Early morning hours per week • Finish early and enjoy the rest of your day Delivery route available for • Ninety-Six and Chappells area Applicants must have a valid SC drivers license and adequate automobile liability insurance. Qualified applicants submit here: General Application ________________________________________________ Most read stories Greenwood restaurateur accuses officer of excessive force Attack at Northside Middle School sends student to hospital Woodruff man dies in motorcycle crash Report: Man stole more than $100,000 from Greenwood church Greenwood man faces attempted murder count Latino Student Summit promotes education, career opportunities Outstanding educators from Piedmont Technical College honored Lander’s third annual Art Walk celebrates students’ creativity, passion Lander psychology students honored Fun Run at Grace Street Park Humphries speaks at DAR meeting Lander students earn top honors at Upstate Research Symposium Moore talks about ‘Life After Lander’