During a year that has been like no other, one thing is clear: family is more important than ever. Between the family members you've spent every moment with to those you dearly miss, the bonds between you are stronger than ever. What better way to celebrate your loved ones than to have a professional portrait taken?
While everyone with a phone these days also has a camera, the truth is that the photos you may find social media-worthy are rarely good enough to hang on your wall or give to the grandparents. And taking a quality photograph of an entire family that you really want to frame and cherish for years to come? That's nearly impossible to accomplish - unless you're a professional photographer.
Here are some reasons why hiring a professional photographer is the best choice for your next family portrait.
Professional photographers are highly trained
Professional photographers really understand how to use the tools of their trade, including how to compose a photograph, using the subtle art of lighting and optimal background settings to their best advantage. And Certified Professional Photographers must pass a rigorous exam and a Technical Image Evaluation by Professional Photographers of America (PPA). Not only do these tests demonstrate their strong technical abilities, but they also show that they have met a high standard of proficiency in photography. A PPA Certified Professional Photographer is especially skilled at capturing high-quality images under any condition.
The pros understand how to bring the best out of your family
Experienced professional photographers are gifted at capturing the unique personalities and relationships of your family. Professionals are able to talk to family members, helping them feel relaxed and comfortable, whether they are very young children or reluctant teens. They know how to arrange the family group and create poses that are both natural and photogenic. They understand what will look great in a photograph and what will accurately capture the moment in time.
A professional portrait creates a timeless family heirloom
Just as you are unlikely to ask your cousin to snap your wedding pics with his smartphone, relying only on a family member's skill with their phone's camera for a photo you want to keep forever is not a safe bet. Instead of relying on a smartphone and digital files alone, you can ask a professional photographer for a variety of print options - to create meaningful and treasured holiday gifts, suitable for family members near and far. A beautifully framed, stunning family portrait on the wall makes a wonderful statement. A masterful family photograph is a work of art that creates a striking focal point for any room. It captures a moment in time you will appreciate even more as your children - and grandchildren - grow and change over time. These images are keepsakes whose stories you'll tell time and time again, and will treasure forever.
A photo session with a professional is a great experience
Using a professional photographer is a memorable experience from beginning to end. Perhaps unlike your previous experiences trying to wrangle the family for an impromptu photo session run by you or your spouse, your family's session with a pro will be stress-free, because a professional photographer can help guide you throughout the process. From preparing for the session to wardrobe choices, backgrounds and other tips, you and your family won't have to worry. You can just relax and enjoy the process. You'll not only have the great photos to show for it, but also beautiful memories of a truly remarkable and unique experience with your family.
Professional photographers are business owners
When you hire a professional photographer, you know that you're getting someone who is willing to go the extra mile to deliver the best possible images. As business owners who thrive on customer service and satisfaction, professional photographers continuously aim to produce products that exceed customer expectations. When you hire a member of the Professional Photographers of America, you are ensuring that you're hiring a photographer with substantial technical abilities. The investment in an experienced professional photographer is an investment in a high-quality family keepsake.
Interested in finding a professional photographer in your area? Visit FindAPhotographer.com.