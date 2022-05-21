Youth camp registration at the Community Development Center From staff reports May 21, 2022 31 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Westside Summer Youth Camp Registration will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. today upstairs at the W.S. Harrison Community Development Center. Registration fee is $10 per child.Camp will open June 7. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Two new scholarships memorialize late PTC student May 19, 2022 White and Food Bank selected for “Powered Up” May 17, 2022 Re/Max International presents agent awards May 17, 2022 Ouzts posthumously awarded the ACMA 2022 Case Management Hero Award May 17, 2022 Latest News +13 Oilers rally past Flames 5-3 in Game 2 to even series +3 Greenwood veteran affairs opens telemedicine center Palmetto Christian Academy seniors walk across the stage +4 De-stress and wind down: How kids can manage anxiety, stress +3 Fishing guide sees himself as waterways ambassador Most Popular Articles ArticlesMotorcyclist dies in single-vehicle crashSandwich manufacturer brings $37.9 million facility, 300 jobs to GreenwoodAbbeville County bond referendum fails by 65-point marginAuthorities seek Greenwood sex offender after guilty verdictGreenwood woman faces pointing and presenting firearm chargeGreenwood woman faces drug, neglect chargesPolice: Greenwood man throws urine on officer during escape attemptLongtime Greenwood drug dealer gets 20-year sentenceEggs Up Grill to hatch in Greenwood, and we're not yoking with yaGreenwood man faces charge he sent inappropriate photos to 14-year-old State News Ex-deputy gets 18 years after detainees drown in locked van S. Carolina tries early voting even as other states restrict South Carolina governor signs transgender sports ban bill Duke Energy offers CO2 cut options for NC by 2030, '32, '34 Deputy stands trial after SC women drowned in police van