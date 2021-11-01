Wreaths Across America’s Mobile Education Exhibit, which has been traveling the country to honor and welcome home veterans, will make a stop in from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 18 at Greenwood’s Veterans Affairs Center, 106 Main St. N.
The Mount Ariel DAR welcomes the tour in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Tomb of the Unknowns and in honor of our Vietnam Veterans.
The exhibit tours are free and open to the public with social distancing, sanitation and COVID-19 safety procedures in place.
Wreaths Across America is the nonprofit organization best known for placing wreaths on veterans’ headstones at Arlington National Cemetery. However, in 2020, the organization placed more than 1.7 million sponsored wreaths at 2,557 participating locations nationwide.
People can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at wreathacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American veteran Dec. 18 as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.