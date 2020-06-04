Here's a look at who's performing this week in and around Greenwood:

Today

  • Jake Bartley, The Mill House, 6 p.m.
  • Waterloo 2, Howard's on Main, 6 p.m.
  • Gary Alexander, TW Boons, 8 p.m.

Friday

  • L.C. Branch, Montague's, 7 p.m.
  • Carter Lybrand, TW Boons, 8 p.m.
  • Justin Corley, Howard's 8 p.m.

Sunday

  • Country artist Parker Floyd, livestream at 6 p.m., The Square On Air’s Facebook page. Episodes later uploaded to The Square on Air’s YouTube channel. The show is also broadcast on WCTel‘s channel 20 Tuesdays at 9 p.m. and Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m.

Provided by Austin Landers, a Greenwood musician and host of the afternoon show on Sunny 103.5. Follow him on Facebook for last-minute updates.