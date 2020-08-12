What's in a name?

Ever wonder if Buzzard Roost Dam's name was just a fluke? Apparently not, and it's true to its name even today. Head to the coast, or maybe your local Walmart parking lot, and you'll likely find a flock of seagulls, but head down Highway 34 and you might find the buzzards are indeed roosting at Buzzard Roost. Chris Thompson's work requires a bit of travel daily and he happened upon this scene Wednesday morning.