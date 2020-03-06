Raleigh West, Director of the South Carolina Conservation Bank, will be the guest speaker at the annual meeting of the Upper Savannah Land Trust Thursday at the Arts Center at the Federal Building in Greenwood. The doors open at 5:30 p.m. for a social and refreshments. Dinner by Shealy’s Barbeque will be at 6:30 p.m. Landowners who have donated conservation easements will be recognized and a short business meeting will be held. The Peggy Adams Conservation Award will be presented to someone who has made a significant contribution to conservation in the Upper Savannah Land Trust’s Western Piedmont operating area.
There will be a drawing for a Savage Stevens 555 over/under 20-gauge shotgun from Hunters Headquarters in Greenwood. Raffle tickets for the gun are available from board members and staff, or at the door, for $10 apiece. Proceeds from the drawings will be used to promote conservation of farms, forestland and special natural areas in the Upper Savannah area.
There is no charge to attend members of USLT. Cost for others is $20. The public is welcomed. Dress is casual. Sponsors for the event include AgSouth Farm Credit, Enviva, Finite Carbon, Greenwood Soil and Water Conservation District, Pollard Lumber Company, Manley-Garvin, McDonald Patrick Law Firm, Norbord, Inc., Sanders Wealth Management, Stone & Associates, the SC Implementation Committee for the Sustainable Forestry Initiative, and the Tinsley and Adams Law Firm.
RSVP to Rick Green at rgreen@uppersavannah.com or 864-941-8072.