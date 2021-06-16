After leading the Food Bank of Greenwood County for the past seven years, Wendi Andrews will step down as the executive director on July 1.
“Throughout her tenure, Wendi strived each day to make the Food Bank successful and more accessible to families across our county,” Chad Bettis, Food Bank board chairperson, said in a release. “As an organization, we are in excellent shape and well prepared to continue the mission of reducing hunger in our community, and we have Wendi and her devoted staff and volunteers to thank for it.”
Andrews said she will take a sabbatical.
“This journey has been rewarding and the support I have received has been amazing,” Andrews said in a release. “I am eternally grateful for the love and support of my board of directors.”
Andrea White will serve as the next executive director. A Promised Land native, White has a bachelor’s in psychology from Limestone College and a master’s in counseling from Webber University.
“We have complete confidence (White) will not only continue the excellent work but will take the Food Bank to another level by reaching more people to serve to help reduce hunger in our community and beyond,” Chad Bettis, Food Bank board chairperson, said in the release.