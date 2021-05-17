The Watkins Community Center in Honea Path is sponsoring summer theater camp using COVID-19 guidelines. There will be no dinner theater production. Instead, each camper will receive a free, professionally recorded CD of the final performance.
The production will be “Alice in Wonderland.” The camp will be July 12-15 for children ages 6-17. The registration fee is $45. Register with Kelly at the Honea Path Town Hall during regular business hours.
The Watkins Community Center and the Honea Path Town Hall are located at 204 S. Main St.