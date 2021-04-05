Ware Shoals High School will host a Relay for Life event from 7-9 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds support the American Cancer Society
This year's event will honor Ware Shoals Middle School Principal Nancy Brown and kindergartner Mackenzie Sills at Ware Shoals Primary School, who were both diagnosed with cancer.
The highlight of the evening is the Luminaria Walk around the horseshoe, which will be lined with luminaries in honor or memory of loved ones affected by cancer or COVID-19. Luminaries are $5 each and may be purchased by Friday at any school in Ware Shoals or the Greenwood County School District 51 office.
The relay will also include a silent auction, entertainment, a photo booth and snacks. The event will adhere to social distancing and sanitizing practices. If needed, the rain date is April 24.