The first Science on Tap of 2020 will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Howard’s On Main. The event will feature Austin Shull, assistant professor of biology at Presbyterian College. He will present “The War on Cancer: A Battle with Many Fronts.”
Shull’s research aims to identify novel cancer therapies by studying genomic signatures within specific cancer subgroups. Shull’s current work of studying DNA methylation in breast cancer cells is funded through the NIH-sponsored SC-INBRE program.
The presentation will be followed by time for discussion and questions.
Science on Tap is a community lecture series hosted by the Greenwood Genetic Center to highlight scientific work and expertise in the Greenwood area. The public is invited and the event is free to attend. For information, visit ggc.org/science-on-tap