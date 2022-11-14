The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will commemorate the Battle of Blackstock from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at 568 Monument Road, Enoree, followed by a guided hike of the battlefield and a ranger-led Battlefield Talk covering the history of the battle.
After the commemoration, a guided hike of the battlefield will be offered led by leading Blackstock historian Michael Burgess. The hike is two hours long and will take place over difficult and hilly terrain and space will be limited so you must register by 5 p.m. Friday: tinyurl.com/bdeduurr.
The Battlefield Talk will be offered from 11:15 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Blackstock Battlefield. It will cover the history of why the battle occurred, the specifics of the battle itself, and the importance of the battle to the Patriot cause.
Seating will be limited so please bring your own chair. There is no need to register for the Commemoration or the Ranger Battlefield Talk.
Join us at 2:45 p.m. Sunday for the 242nd Anniversary of the Battle of Blackstock for a special Ranger Guided Battlefield Hike.
The hike is two hours long and will take place mostly off-trail over difficult and hilly terrain. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking and bring bottled water. No pets on hike. There are no facilities on site, so plan ahead. The cost is $10 per person and space is limited so reservations are required. To reserve and pay for your spot, visit tinyurl.com/4d6m9j4w.
A special Ranger Guided Lantern Hike of the undeveloped Blackstock Battlefield and just like during the battle itself the hike will begin shortly before sunset and as the sun begins to set at 4 p.m. Nov. 26 and 27 at the Blackstock Battlefield State Historic Site, 568 Monument Road, Enoree.
You will be given candle lanterns to finish the hike in the dwindling light. The hike will cover the events leading up to the battle, the commanders and soldiers from both sides involved in the battle itself, and the importance of the battle to the wider history of the Revolutionary War.
The hike is two hours long and will take place mostly off trail over difficult and hilly terrain. Wear appropriate clothing and footwear for hiking, bring bottled water, hiking stick and a flashlight. No pets on hike. There are no facilities on site so please plan ahead. The cost is $20 per person.
Space is limited, so reservations are required in advance. To reserve and pay for your spot just click the link tinyurl.com/ppm7u49v.