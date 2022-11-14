The Battle of Musgrove Mill State Historic Site will commemorate the Battle of Blackstock from 10-11 a.m. Saturday at 568 Monument Road, Enoree, followed by a guided hike of the battlefield and a ranger-led Battlefield Talk covering the history of the battle.

After the commemoration, a guided hike of the battlefield will be offered led by leading Blackstock historian Michael Burgess. The hike is two hours long and will take place over difficult and hilly terrain and space will be limited so you must register by 5 p.m. Friday: tinyurl.com/bdeduurr.