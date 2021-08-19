VisionGreenwood announced an educational initiative designed to help “Level Up” Greenwood when it comes to technology education.
“We have partnered with SC Codes to offer free in-person coding classes to Greenwood area residents interested in exploring a career in programming — whether they are brand new to code or looking to enhance their technical skills. As SC Codes’ on-the-ground partner in Greenwood, we are excited to join select other communities in the state in providing access to this career advancement platform,” said Kay Self, executive director of VisionGreenwood.
Learn more about the six-week cohort at an information session scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at the American Veterans Auditorium at Greenwood County Library, 600 Main St. S.
“Learning to code can create endless opportunities for folks in South Carolina. However, it’s often very difficult to know where to begin or who to turn to for help as a new learner,” said Kaity Miller, program director for SC Codes. “Our goal is to lower those barriers of entry by providing access to free courses and industry professionals in Greenwood who can share their experience, answer technical questions, and provide career guidance.”
Area residents who enroll in the SC Codes course will get help from professional programmers as they learn the basics of front-end engineering. Starting with an introduction to HTML, they will discover how to build web pages from scratch, and even add interactive elements to make sites come alive in a web browser.
“There will be opportunities for mentorship and other career resources for those who sign up, and a certificate will be presented at the end of the course. We encourage people to bring a laptop computer to the upcoming information session, although it’s not required,” Self said.
SC Codes is a collaboration between the state Department of Commerce’s Office of Innovation and Build Carolina.
For information or to register, visit sccodes.org/event/greenwood-information-session.