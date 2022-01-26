Vendors need meeting for acceptance of vouchers From staff reports Jan 26, 2022 14 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Any vendor at the Greenwood County Farmers Market that plans to accept Senior Vouchers needs to attend a meeting with South Carolina Department of Social Services.For information, contact the Parks and Recreation Department at 864-942-8515 or Willie Dixon at dss.sc.gov. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector From sports to music, Ethan Richardson marches to his own tune Jan 18, 2022 Lander begins a new semester Jan 18, 2022 Piedmont Tech graduates share struggles and triumphs Jan 14, 2022 New Faith Tabernacle gives back for the holidays Jan 12, 2022 Latest News +2 Defensive Dynamos: McCormick stymies Calhoun Falls shooters Julie Jason: Is your amended tax return still in limbo? Abbeville County School District board split on next year's calendar +5 Abbeville gets expanded fitness options +11 The Latest: Tsitsipas advances to Australian Open semifinals Most Popular Articles ArticlesAbbeville County deputies make $1 million drug bustMan faces charges after Cultured Cowboy burglary4 die in Laurens County wreckGreenwood man charged in contraband drop attempt at Georgia prisonGreenwood man faces criminal sexual conduct chargeGreenwood County house fire displaces 83-year-old womanUncovered: A South Carolina sheriff. A rape claim. And silence from SLED.At least 2 injured in two-truck wreck on Bypass 225Future focus: Long-time owner of Rudd's retires, shares memoriesNinety Six man faces drug charges State News SC Senate votes to end state control of hospital expansions Graham, back at SC capitol, wants balanced budget amendment Greenwood man charged in contraband drop attempt at Georgia prison Fired officer who apologized for assault seeking acquittal Uncovered: A South Carolina sheriff. A rape claim. And silence from SLED. 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here