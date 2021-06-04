Carolina Health Centers will host a COVID-19 vaccine event from 1-4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Little River Multicultural Complex, 415 Riley Road N., Hodges. Appointments preferred but walk-ins accepted.
For information, call 864-889-0565.
Carolina Health Centers will host a COVID-19 vaccine event from 1-4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Little River Multicultural Complex, 415 Riley Road N., Hodges. Appointments preferred but walk-ins accepted.
For information, call 864-889-0565.
Greenwood School District 50, Abbeville School District and Ninety Six School District 52 Calendars are available here!!! Click to view calendars here.