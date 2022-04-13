Mostly cloudy. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph..
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 61F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: April 13, 2022 @ 3:07 am
The Uptown Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at 220 Maxwell Ave. Please note the change in hours for the spring/summer.
The market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive an additional $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to buy only fresh fruits and vegetables.
2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.