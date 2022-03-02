Uptown Market From staff reports Mar 2, 2022 23 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Uptown Market is continuing to travel.This week, it will be open from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. located at The Inn on the Square, 104 E. Court Ave. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Market The Inn Uptown Highway 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector The Huguenotes deliver Singing Valentines Feb 23, 2022 SAR Cambridge Chapter elects officers Feb 22, 2022 $1.6 million grant to expand career outreach to high school students Feb 22, 2022 Award-winning student photographer enjoys ‘Capturing the Moment’ Feb 22, 2022 Latest News Julie Jason: How do I find an investment 'fiduciary'? +3 'Just terrible': Greenwood woman says her heart breaks for native Ukraine Reynolds files for District 52 board of trustees +24 Live updates: Russia defends airstrike on TV tower in Kyiv Thompson, struggling Virginia limp into ACC women's tourney Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood woman faces meth distribution chargeCross Hill woman dies in Laurens County fireDistrict 50 announces staff changesStudent arrested after pocketknife found in belongings at schoolFive teenagers arrested after shootingsWoodfields teacher on administrative leave after allegedly stealing pillsGreenwood city council takes steps toward new housingDistrict 50 board approves policy, calendar changesNew gold mine: McCormick's biggest draw centers on recreation-based lifestyleIn split votes, Abbeville County school board approves school calendar, resolution State News SC workers may get Juneteenth, Confederate holiday choice Gov hopeful McLeod unveils plan for Black South Carolinians Renovation project relocates century-old South Carolina home Retiring pastor to spread seeds of faith along Appalachian 'Robert E. Lee is not a war' SC city argues to remove marker 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here