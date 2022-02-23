Uptown Market will be at The Arts Center of Greenwood, 120 Main St., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. Enjoy the wonderful exhibits in the gallery while you shop.

The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive an additional $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables.

The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

