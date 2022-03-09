The Uptown Market will be from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. today and Saturday at 220 Maxwell Ave.

Healthy Bucks — The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive an additional $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables.

The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any market dates.

