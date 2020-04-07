Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing this afternoon. High 82F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Updated: April 7, 2020 @ 3:29 am
Uptown Market will be closed Wednesday because of limited vendor availability but is updating its website with information about contacting local farms for delivery or on-farm sales.
