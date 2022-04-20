The Uptown Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at 220 Maxwell Ave.

Note the change in hours for the spring/summer.

The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive an additional $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables.

The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates.

Tags