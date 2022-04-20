Uptown Market open today, Saturday From staff reports Apr 20, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The Uptown Market is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays at 220 Maxwell Ave.Note the change in hours for the spring/summer.The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive an additional $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables.The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fresh Fruit Market Vegetable Commerce Economics Agriculture User Purchase Healthy Bucks City 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Lander adds new face-to-face option Apr 12, 2022 I Am Lander 150: The educational influence of Samuel Lander continues Apr 12, 2022 Greenwood Promise appoints three new board members Apr 12, 2022 Panelists discuss link between hope and healing Apr 12, 2022 Latest News +9 Mega dance company bred culture of sex, silence, dancers say +7 Live updates | Norway sends air defense systems to Ukraine Macron, Le Pen square off for decisive debate as vote looms +9 LEADING OFF: Ohtani on mound, White Sox and Guardians play 2 Checking your bank account for your tax refund? Check here too Most Popular Articles ArticlesGreenwood PD investigates suicide at Self RegionalGreenwood Police Department hitting streets with new lookGun found in detention center leads to added charge for manGreenwood utilities recognize lineworkers' dedicationJohn de la Howe reaches settlement agreement with former finance directorGreenwood police officer crashes on way to call; no one was injuredColumbia man faces discharging, possessing firearm chargesGreenwood offers local businesses facade, marketing grantsLaurens County deputies search for person of interest after shootingGreenwood County DSS: Infant turned over under Daniel's Law State News 5 Univ. of South Carolina trustees can't run for reelection Second arrest made in South Carolina mall shooting US rocked by 3 mass shootings during Easter weekend; 2 dead Police arrest suspect in South Carolina mall shooting 12 injured in shooting at South Carolina mall; 3 detained 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here