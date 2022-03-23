Uptown Market back home From staff reports Mar 23, 2022 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Uptown Market will be stationary for the remainder of the season. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today and Saturday at 220 Maxwell Ave.The Market accepts EBT cards and SNAP users can make a $5 purchase and receive an additional $10 in “Healthy Bucks” to be used to purchase only fresh fruits and vegetables.The city is at the market on Wednesdays to distribute tokens, but tokens may be redeemed on any of our market dates. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Service to America defines career of Lander alumna Mar 17, 2022 Lander celebrates 150 years Mar 16, 2022 Hospice & Palliative Care of the Piedmont Volunteer Training Mar 16, 2022 Lander celebrates 150th anniversary Mar 16, 2022 Latest News +3 Live updates: Officials say Russians shell 2 Kyiv districts +19 Ukraine says Russia seized relief workers in Mariupol convoy Dua Lipa scoops Song of the Year at iHeartRadio Music Awards iHeartRadio Awards 2022: Jennifer Lopez steals the show with career-spanning performance +13 Top-ranked Barty retires at 25, goes out on her own terms Most Popular Articles ArticlesDistrict 50 announces changes in administrationNeighbors speak out against planned townhomes on MontagueResidents, Abbeville official face power struggleGreenwood teen faces attempted murder charge3 Lakelands coaches take new jobs in District 50GPA celebrates women's arts, cultural contributionsSoon to be banned, Bradford pears begin bloomingPHOTOS: Blessing of the BikesHearing-impaired form friendship, navigating use of cochlear implantsGreenwood Girl Scout troop heading to London and Paris State News Family of man shot by police: Release all videos, not parts S. Carolina officer didn't see a gun before fatal shooting SC gov hopeful Cunningham proposes 10% teacher pay bump Brother: Man shot by deputy struggled with mental illness SC Senate seeks regular money to put more sand on beaches 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here