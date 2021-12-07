Uptown Greenwood Christmas Parade announces winners From staff reports Dec 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Emerald City Dance Explosion and The Burton Center won best in show at Sunday’s Uptown Greenwood Christmas Parade.Category winners were Triangle Hardware, commercial; Lander University EFL, education/schools; The Burton Center, nonprofit/religious/government; and Emerald City Dance Explosion, performing group. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags The Burton Center Christmas Sport Dance Explosion Emerald City Parade Show 2021-2022 District Calendars 2021-2022 District Calendars/Parent Guides are here! Lakelands Connector Rice Elementary Student-Athletes of the Month Dec 3, 2021 Women in Manufacturing: ‘This is Where the Money Is!’ Dec 3, 2021 Little River Electric Co-Op and CoBank contribute to the Abbeville Promise Dec 3, 2021 263rd Army Air and Missile Defense Command promotes Maj. Gen. Rice Dec 3, 2021 Latest News +4 China says US diplomatic boycott violates Olympic spirit +5 Global stocks follow Wall Street higher as virus fears ease +6 Armed gangs raise risks in vaccinating rural Nigerians +4 Calhoun Falls brings the cheer +2 Service to remember fallen Abbeville County officers Most Popular Articles ArticlesAdditional law enforcement will be at GHS tomorrow after 'inappropriate messages'Up for auction: 1850s octagonal plantation home near Bradley.Report: Man stabbed in chest during argument with womanShipley staff serve up donuts at grand openingDriver dies after plowing into back of truck in McCormick CountyReport: Girl, 14, reports man inappropriately touched herGreenwood woman faces domestic violence chargeGreenwood woman faces burglary chargeReport: Deputies find meth during traffic stopFree spirits: Paranormal investigation team hopes for answers in Abbeville State News Port of Savannah accelerating expansion amid cargo surge Power shifts; Alexander now South Carolina Senate president SC Senate appears poised to approve new districts SC prosecutor lets people trade toys for community service EXPLAINER: Stuck jet stream, La Nina causing weird weather 2021 Readers' Choice Awards & the winners are! See our Special Readers Choice section here