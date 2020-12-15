The United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties and the Upstate Red Cross Chapter will conduct a blood drive Monday to help alleviate a blood shortage during the holiday season. It will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the gymnasium of the United Way offices, 929 Phoenix St.
Organizers are United Way employees Emily Findley and Rachel Blair, whose brother, Rod Tolbert, is the regional chief executive officer of the Palmetto S.C. Red Cross Region. Blair said Tolbert had encouraged her and Findley to undertake the blood drive, citing the serious need for blood to meet the unrelenting demand.
The Red Cross will follow COVID-19 precautions to protect donors, staff and volunteers. Donors must wear masks or other facial coverings and can expect to have their temperature taken at the door. Staff and volunteers will also wear masks and gloves, changing them frequently, and they will sanitize beds after each donor as well as adjacent equipment, surfaces and waiting areas.
A sample of each donor’s blood will be sampled for the presence of COVID-19 antibodies, with the results available in about a week. There is no charge for the testing. And all donors will be given a long-sleeve Red Cross holiday T-shirt.
To make an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org, enter code UNITEDWAYGAC and follow the instructions for selecting a time to donate.