The United Way of Greenwood and Abbeville Counties partnered with the Food Bank of Greenwood to distribute boxes of fresh produce, along with going door to door offering aid to residents.
On Thursday morning, the two agencies gave 500 boxes of produce to four community partners serving seniors in Greenwood, Abbeville and McCormick counties. Then on Friday, volunteers went door to door in Grendel Village, delivering boxes of fruits and vegetables, COVID-19 care packages and information on the U.S. Census to residents. Some volunteers helped people complete their census while visiting.
“It was a rewarding experience partnering with United Way in this endeavor,” said Wendi Andrews, executive director at the food bank. “Actually, putting boots on the ground and meeting our residents in their neighborhoods is how we continue to bridge the gap in racial harmony while expanding our community outreach.”
Marisel Losa, president and CEO of the local United Way, said advocacy and volunteerism go hand in hand in supporting the agency’s work.
“United Way is proud to stand up for the most vulnerable in our communities who we see even more clearly in the wake of the COVID-19 health crisis,” she said. “I am inspired by our team’s dedication not only in delivering healthy food options to residents but in offering residents the opportunity to complete the census as this is vital in bringing federal dollars into our community.”
She thanked Foodshare and Senn Bros. Produce for the boxes of produce. For information on the Lakelands Food and Hunger Alliance and the United Way’s work in Greenwood, visit unitedwaygac.org